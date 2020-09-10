James H. "Jim" Nolan, 73, of Hillsboro, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late Herman and Margaret (Miles) Nolan.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, had been a police officer, and was a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary (Pierson) Jenkins Nolan.

He is also survived by daughters, Annette (Shannon) Persinger and Shelby (Rich Ruff) Nolan; grandchildren, Charlie (Stephanie) Mosbarger and Ayla Snyder; great-grandchild, Liam Snyder; siblings, Pat Ayer, Debra Nolan-Kidd, Vickie Sigman, Mary (Joseph) Stierhoff and Dennis Nolan; and stepchildren, Kenneth (Tanya) Jenkins Jr., Jeff (Lisa) Jenkins, Tim Jenkins and Joni (Aaron) Lewis.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Nolan was cremated. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

