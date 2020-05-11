James L. McQuitty, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1932 in Highland County, the son of the late William Edward and Mary Ann (Peterson) McQuitty. Jim was a member of Sonner Chapel United Methodist Church in East Danville. Surviving is a special niece, Lillian A. Shipley; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae McQuitty, in 1982; three sisters, Margaret M. Melvin, Mary Ethel Ayers and Beulah Florence McQuitty; and two brothers, Arthur and Franklin McQuitty. Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 with Pastor LLoyd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery in Washington C.H. Friends will be received at the funeral home, in groups of 10n from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home's website. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.