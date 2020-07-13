1/
James Lawrence Christ III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Lawrence Christ, III, 60, of Washington C.H., passed away on Saturday, July 11 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born July 16, 1959 in Findlay, the son of James L. and Charlene (Draher) Christ Jr.

James was the owner/operator of Christopher's in Hillsboro for many years. He loved his family and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Richards) Christ; one son, James L. (Krystal) Christ IV of Washington C.H.; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dylan, Anthony, C.J., Arleyetta and Mattie; two sisters, Dawn (Mark) Gillman of Mt. Orab and Theresa Walker of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Christ; one brother, Danny Christ; and both parents.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with cremation to follow.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved