James Lawrence Christ, III, 60, of Washington C.H., passed away on Saturday, July 11 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born July 16, 1959 in Findlay, the son of James L. and Charlene (Draher) Christ Jr.

James was the owner/operator of Christopher's in Hillsboro for many years. He loved his family and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Richards) Christ; one son, James L. (Krystal) Christ IV of Washington C.H.; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dylan, Anthony, C.J., Arleyetta and Mattie; two sisters, Dawn (Mark) Gillman of Mt. Orab and Theresa Walker of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Christ; one brother, Danny Christ; and both parents.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with cremation to follow.

