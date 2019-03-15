James "Jim" Lawwell Trefz, 91, of Hillsboro, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born Nov. 20, 1927 in Seaman, the son of the late John Wesley Trefz and Lennie Florence (Baldwin) Trefz.

Jim retired from Pike Natural Gas after working 35 years. He was a member of the Hillsboro Eagles Aerie 1161 and enjoyed watching all types of sports. He was a kind, generous, hardworking man that loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pauline "Polly" Trefz whom he married Nov. 27, 1948 in Maysville, Ky.

He is also survived by three children, Larry (Karen) Trefz of Clearwater, Fla., David Trefz of Dayton and Lana (Daniel) Ross of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, J.D. (Jill) Ross of Wadsworth, Aaron Trefz of Greensburg, Pa., Eric Trefz of Greenfield, Corey (Stephanie) Ross of Sacramento, Calif. and Lance Trefz of Greenfield; two great-grandchildren, Adam Ross and Jacqueline Ross; three sisters-in-law, Wahneta Lytle, Helen Trefz and Betty Ursell; a brother-in-law, Chet Littler; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Forest Trefz, Mary Elizabeth Trefz, Beatrice Kelly, Rodney Trefz, Anna Ruth Peery, Orpha Grace McCoy and Donald Trefz.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., following visitation, Tuesday, March 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Bob Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to a .

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.