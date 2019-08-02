James Lee "Jimmy" Brooks, 66, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born August 31, 1952 in Greenfield, the son of James Albert and Bertha (Dennis) Brooks.

He attended Edward Lee McClain High School and was employed at Johnson Controls for over 30 years. He enjoyed car shows in which he entered his '65 Chevy, working on cars, camping and short trips to Gatlinburg and Lake Erie. He loved his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Daren) Bobb of Bainbridge; three granddaughters, Ciera (Travis) Raypole, Kamren (Levi) Bobb and Dailyn Bobb all of Bainbridge; one grandson, Zane (Gabby) Brooks of Blanchester; great grandsons, Waylon Raypole, Rhett Keller and soon to be James Michael Brooks; his mother; one sister, Deloris (Grover) Quigley of Greenfield; two brothers, Tim (Debbie) Brooks of Greenfield, Bill (Cathy) Brooks of Greenfield; two sisters in-law, Wilma (Dennis) McMurry of Bainbridge, Kathy Newland of Greenfield; three brothers in-law, Charles (Kim) Everhart of Bainbridge, Robert (Vickie) Everhart of Greenfield, Jeffrey "Bean" Everhart of Greenfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Karen Dreher of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patti (Everhart) Brooks, on January 3, 2007; one son, James Michael Brooks; parents-in-law, Orville and Ella Kathleen Everhart; and his father.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home or Team Hillbillies for Hope, c/o Kathy Newland, 104 Lafayette St, Greenfield, OH 45123.

