James M. Grove, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

He was born in Hillsboro on May 13, 1937, the son of the late Harrison and Anna May (McDaniel) Grove.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded by his son, James Jeffrey Grove; great-granddaughter, Kiley Jo Brown; and brother, Mark Grove.

Jim was a graduate of the 1955 class from Hillsboro High School. After graduation, Jim worked 10 years for NCR in Dayton. He returned home and started James M. Grove Excavating & Son. Jim was a true public servant where he was a member of the Hillsboro Jaycees, Hillsboro Lions Club, Hillsboro Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Highland County Republican Central Committeeman, president of the Highland County Fair Board, and served as a Liberty Township trustee. Jim was an avid tractor puller.

On June 1, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to Lulu "Lou" (West) Grove, whom survives. He is also survived by one daughter, Lisa (David) Little of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Jason Grove, Sean Grove, Ryan Brown and Taylor Little; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Gracie, Macrea, Zoe and Harrison; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate services with burial to follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.