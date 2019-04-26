James Martin Deininger, 77, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Martin Johnson and Pauline E. Barker Deininger.

Mr. Deininger was a lifelong farmer in the Lynchburg community. He had served as president of the Highland County Farm Bureau, was a member and former deacon of the Lynchburg Church of Christ, and had graduated from Lynchburg High School in 1959.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Williams Deininger, whom he married Aug. 14, 1960; two sons, Kevin Deininger and Kelly (Michelle) Deininger of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Caleb Martin Deininger and Christian James (Malina) Deininger of Lynchburg; two great-grandchildren, Inara and Helo Deininger; one sister, Jennifer Markey of Lynchburg; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Breva Harless of Hillsboro; several nieces and nephews; and a longtime family friend, Ruth Evelyn White of Hillsboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Stanley Markey.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. The Rev. Robert Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.