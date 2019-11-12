James Murphy Sr., 93, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

James was born June 30, 1926 in Greenfield, the son of the late Oagle and Flossie Dora (Ramsey) Murphy.

Besides his parents, his wife, Janet Murphy, preceded him.

James was a member of the Hillsboro First Baptist Church, senior center and Hillsboro Eagles 1161.

James is survived by his sons, James (Linda) Murphy Jr. of Hillsboro and Jeffery (Heather) Murphy of Hillsboro; daughter, Janice (Phil) Teeters of New Vienna; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several nephews and one niece.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 until time of service at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro First Baptist Church.

