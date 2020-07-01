James Richard Scott, 94 of the Lynchburg area, passed away quietly Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Ohio Veteran's Home, Georgetown.

This World War II veteran was honored for his service with the Red, White and Blue (Taps) ceremony being performed upon his departure from the OVH.

He was born Dec. 8, 1925 in Universal, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George Washington Scott and Dulcie Virginia Clegg Scott.

He attended Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He held a private pilot's license and a seaplane rating. James was a 32nd degree Master Mason since 1965. He was a member of Lynchburg Lodge 178 F and AM, as well as a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, S.J. U.S.A. He was a member of the Plumber's and Pipefitter's Local Union 162. He worked as a photo engraver for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Parkersburg, West Virginia; NASA, Huntsville, Alabama, where he worked on the Saturn V rocket and was friends with Dr. Wernher von Braun; welding foreman on multiple construction jobs, and an aircraft welder. James was employed by the foreign nations of Algeria, Venezuela, Kuwait, Lebanon (Beirut) and Saudi Arabia building refineries. He worked for Fluor Alaska as superintendent of piping on the Trans Alaska pipeline from 1974 to 1977 stationed at the Valdez, Alaska terminal site. He was there when the first crude oil was brought by sled from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.

James served during World War II in the U.S. Navy, Naval Amphibious Forces. While serving in the Navy he was attached to the USS Windsor APA 55, USS Capricornus, and USS Saipan (serving the longest on the Windsor 10/26/1943 – 2/15/1946). He was awarded nine (9) battle stars: Pacific Theater Ribbon (8 stars), American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, European Theater and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (1 star). Service stations served included: USNTS, Great Lakes, Illinois; ATB, Little Creek, Virginia; ATB Ft. Pierce, Florida; Aviation Boatwain's Mate School Class "A" Shipboard Phase, USS Block Island, Annapolis, Maryland; US Naval Air Activities, Annapolis, Maryland; and Amphibious Warfare Training. James later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a pilot instructor at the former Clinton County Airforce Base, Wilmington.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Louise Gant Scott; his second wife, Sylvia Diane Workman Scott; one granddaughter, Christina Scott; two brothers, Garland and Walter Scott; one sister, Georgia Mae Scott Rodgers; and a nephew, David Rodgers.

He is survived by four sons, James Richard Scott JR, Douglas Bryce Scott, David Wayne Scott and Kelly Michael Scott; two daughters, Sharon Louise Scott (Melvin) Lynch and Sheila Susan Scott (William) Godwin; 12 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in Dunn's Chapel Cemetery. Military honors were presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard. A masonic service was held prior to graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to any veterans' organization of the donor's choice.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg served the family.