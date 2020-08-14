1/
James Wayne Long
James Wayne Long, 79, of Greenfield, formerly of Bainbridge, passed from this life at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

He was born April 24, 1941, in Ross County, the son of the late Virgil "Dub" and Esther Yoakum Long.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty L. Long; her children, Honey Lynne (Tom) Knisley and Cary (Kim) Hollon; four grandchildren, Charlie and Tosha Knisley and JT and Justin Hollon; as well as three great-grandchildren, Mady and Kenzie Gunter and Shawn Provencher; sister, Linda (Roger) Wagoner; sisters-in-law, Ginger Long and Sylvia Long; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Brown Long; and his siblings, Bonnie Detty, Marcella Yoakem, David Long and Everett Long.

Jim enjoyed singing, dancing, golfing, his friends, and most of all his family. Jim was a member of Bainbridge Lodge 196 of F&AM.

Friends may visit with Jim's family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with a graveside service to follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association in his name at https://act.alz.org/donate.

For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds, the family asks that a personal remembrance of James be left on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
