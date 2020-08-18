Jamie C. Stout, 61, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Jamie was born in West Union on May 10, 1959, son of the late James R. (Todd) and Evelyn Marie (Arbaugh) Stout.

Jamie most enjoyed his work as an auctioneer, along with farming and building furniture. He attended the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Stamper) Stout; his children, Erica (Kyle) Volkman, Hunter Green, Josh (Monica) Copas, Skyler Copas and Destini Copas; two sisters, Jeanie (Joe) Williamson and Debra (David) Leist; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Gene Toole, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jamie's name to Heartland Hospice Services of Portsmouth.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.