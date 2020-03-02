Jane H. Hill, 92, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 18, 1927, in Highland County, the daughter of the late Glenn and Lumetta (Roberds) Hiser.

She was retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a chief operator after 34 years of service. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hillsboro and past president of the Lioness and Emblem Club. She was also active in the Republican Party of Highland County and was a 1946 graduate of Marshall High School.

She is survived by one daughter, Diane Burnett Cooper of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Stacy Butler of Wilmington and Christopher Bickell of Anchorage, Alaska; six great-grandchildren, Christina Butler of Erlanger, Ky., Joey Butler and Jennylynn Butler, both of Hillsboro, Carter Butler and Luke Bickell, both of Anchorage, Alaska, and Zaden Butler of Wilmington; one great-great granddaughter, Raelynn Jane Bennett of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobie Hill, on Oct. 20, 1990; one son, Danny Burnett; two daughters, Jennifer and Debra Burnett; and two sisters, Lucy Ridgeway and Ruth Secrest.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Hillsboro Cemetery with Pastor Derek Russell officiating. There will be no visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro is serving the family.

