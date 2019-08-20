Janet E. Turner, 76, of Leesburg, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born Oct. 27, 1942 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late George E. and Caroline (Duckwall) Malott.

She was a longtime member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also active in the Samaritan's Purse Shoebox Ministry. She was a very creative person, and loved to tole paint. She enjoyed being a part of the Leesburg area Artisan Folk Fair for many years.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and C. Collins Cranmer of Lancaster; her granddaughter, Sarah Jovie Cranmer; a sister, Arlene Walker of Leesburg; three nieces, Dianne Walker of Greenfield, Darci (Mark) Hedges of Hillsboro and their children Emma and Erin, and Sarah (John) Neuhart of Avon, Ind.; three nephews, Eric (Erin) Heiser of Williamsburg, Nathan Heiser of Avon, Ind. and David (Kathy) Heiser of Naperville, Ill.; three beloved friends, Stella Lytle and Kathy Huff, both of Leesburg, and Alicia Britain of Hillsboro; as well as many other special friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Huffman Turner, on July 29, 2015; a son, Samuel Huffman Turner; and a sister, Alice Jane Hoggatt.

A funeral service for Janet will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Rich Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday Aug. 23 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.

The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family.

