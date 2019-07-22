Janet Elaine (Lucas) Smith, 64, of Greenfield, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greenfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 19, 1955 in Greenfield, the daughter of Dwight M. and Irene (Free) Lucas.

She was a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church and was a loving mother, daughter, cousin, sister and friend that found great joy in singing in the church choir, attending Bible studies, volunteering at Adena Greenfield Medical Center, working in her beautiful garden, and traveling all over the U.S. and China. She was a woman of great faith who found beauty in the simple things in life. She was a 1973 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and was retired from RR Donnelley in Greenfield where she served as a receptionist.

She is survived by two daughters, Erin Elaine Smith of Cincinnati and Emily Ellen (Spencer Bradley) Smith of Gahanna; mother, Irene Lucas of Greenfield; one brother, Jim (Marty) Lucas of Greenfield; one nephew, Logan Thomas Lucas of Port Angeles, Wash.; one niece, Sara Lucas Raike of Greenfield; best friends, Lee Ann (Dale) Ross of Greenfield, Sue Ann (Bruce) Baird of Greenfield and Vicki Unger of Greenfield; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one nephew, Matt Raike; and her father.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Greenfield First United Methodist Church with Pastor Terry Washburn and Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenfield First United Methodist Church, 405 South St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.