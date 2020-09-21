1/
Janet Elaine Winkle
Janet Elaine Winkle, 83, of Lynchburg, died Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 14, 1937, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Mabel Snyder Williams.

Janet was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by three children, Lori (Michael) Creditt of Lynchburg, Susan (Les) Wylie of Fayetteville and Jan (Bonnie) Winkle of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Timothy (Michelle) Creditt of Lynchburg, Eric Rosselott of Fayetteville, Zane (Melissa) Kern of Springboro and Chad Creditt of Lynchburg; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Riley, Ryan and Emilee Kern, and Reese Rosselott; and one sister, Carol Woodmansee of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Junior Winkle, on Oct. 17, 2014; one sister, Judy Turner; and one brother, James D. Williams.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. Matthew Stroud will officiate. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 441, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
