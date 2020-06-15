Janet L. Walker, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital with her husband, John, by her side.

She was born March 29, 1949 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Malcolm and Beulah (Phillips) DeMoss.

Janet was a 1967 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School and she later became a cook for Lynchburg-Clay High School for 11 years. She was a member of the Lynchburg United Methodist Church and the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Janet is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Walker, whom she married on April 19, 1969 in Lynchburg; a daughter, Joyce (Marty) Young of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Young, Jacob Martin Young and Zachary William Young, all of Lynchburg; a brother, Richard (Bonnie) DeMoss of White Pigeon, Mich.; three brothers-in-law, Aaron "Ike" (Paula) Walker of Derby, Dale (Robin) Walker of Washington C.H. and Dennis "Bub" (June) Walker of Hillsboro; a sister-in-law, Jeanine Walker of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Robert "David" Walker and Daryl Walker; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Holt and Carol Gillespie.

Visitation (with social distancing being observed and masks are not required but encouraged) will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday June 18 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home. Pastor Harold Miller will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

