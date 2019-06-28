Janet R. Hunter, 82, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly at her home.

She was born in Greenfield on Monday, Sept. 21, 1936, the daughter of the late Lester L. and Alice Harkins Case.

On Feb. 28, 1967 in the South Salem United Methodist Church, she married Dard Hunter Jr. He preceded her in death Sept. 13, 1989.

She is survived by two children, Dard (Karissa) Hunter III of Chillicothe and Eloise E. (Joseph) Walburn of Athens; and two grandchildren, Dara and Luke Walburn.

She was preceded in death by a son, Chris Hunter, in 1968; and her sister, Patricia A. Brown.

Over the years she was a member of Church Women United and the Christian Women's Club. She was a volunteer at the Chillicothe Hospital for more than 15 years.

Family and friends are asked to attend a graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe. Pastor Chris Brown will officiate the service. No visitation hours will not be held.

The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family.

Janet requested that those who wish make memorial contributions in her name to the .

