Janice M. Beath, 90, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born Sept. 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Delbert and Mildred (McKee) Kier.

On Dec. 6, 1949, she married Harold Beath, who passed away on Jan. 26, 2007.

Janice graduated from Whiteoak High School with the class of 1946. She loved her grandchildren and was always there to help someone.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Keith Carrier; granddaughter, Kenzie Carrier; grandson, Brantley Carrier; special friends, Wes and Cheryl Hart; sister-in-law, Bonnie Beath; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Beath.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Monday, July 1 at noon with the Rev. Rand Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Hamer Township Cemetery, Danville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

