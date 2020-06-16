Jannette Margaret (Jones) Waller, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born Aug. 10, 1947 in Gordon, Neb., the daughter of the late David Lloyd Jones and Marjorie Ethel Jobst Jones.

On Aug. 31, 1968 in Martin, S.D., she married Dave Waller.

Janette was a member of Russellville Church of Christ and retired from the Bright Local Schools as the district secretary after 31 years of service.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dave Waller; daughter, Lynette (Jerry) Thompson of Hillsboro; and two sons, Brian (Donna) Waller of Hillsboro and Jeff (Brandy) Waller of Urbana. She was a loving grandma to her seven grandchildren, Patrick Thompson, Heather (John) Grasso, Amber (Damien) Pitts, Brandon (Amber) Waller, Mikala Waller (Ben Warfeild), Sunny Waller and Joshua Waller; and a loving great-grandma to her three great-grandchildren, Myah Pitts, Jacob Thompson and Ellie Grasso. Also surviving are her brother, David (Mary) Jones of Martin, S.D.; sister, Susan Brassfield of Caputa, S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jannette was preceded in death by her two brothers, Billy and Donald Jones; sister, Kathy Jones; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Brassfield.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Drue Lane officiating.

Friends will be received at funeral home Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

