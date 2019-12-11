Jeanette L. Taylor, 91, of Greenfield, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home.

She was born Monday, March 26, 1928 in McDermott, the daughter of the late Emory and Louise McCarty Perdue.

She married Charles G. "Bud" Taylor on Dec. 4, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2012.

She is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Wendell) George of Greenfield, Linda (Ed) Barton of Frankfort and Penny Taylor of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren, James "Todd" Cokonougher, Beth Miller, Amy Cokonougher, Melissa Anderson, Mindy Royse, David Olaker, Bart Barton, Brandon Barton, Jennifer Barton Miller, Heather Gibson, Ben Howard, Chris Howard and Jody Watson Jr.; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Rosemary Burden of Beavercreek, Susie Kunz of Dayton and Nancy Knauff of Peebles.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary Hoffer Perdue; two great-grandchildren, Lyndey Olaker and Jarritt Miller; three sons-in-law, David Olaker, James Cokonougher and Rick Farra; one sister, Sharon Moore; and two brothers, Emory Jr. and Ellsworth Perdue.

Jeanette worked as a cashier at the Kroger store in Greenfield and she retired in 1975. She was a member of the Good Shepherd United Brethren Church. She had been a volunteer for the Greenfield Area Christian Centers Food Pantry for many years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with the Rev. Mike Anderson officiating. Jeanette will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bud, in Gilboa Cemetery, New Petersburg.

Family and friends can visit at the funeral home Monday from noon until the time of the service.

Those who wish may sign Jeannette's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.