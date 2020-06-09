Jeffery Michael "Buck" Smith, 56, of New Holland, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Friday, June 28, 1963 in Greenfield, the son of Paul L. "Jake" and Joyce Penn Smith.

Buck is survived by his mother, Joyce (Richard) Morris of Bainbridge; two children, Aaron Michael Smith of Dayton and Alexues Michelle "Lexi" Smith, at home and he considered her his "bestest girl;" two grandchildren, Bella Smith and Maverick Smith; two sisters, Cheryl Kay (John) Saxour and Kelly Smith, both of New Holland; three brothers, Charles Lowell "Bud" Smith of Virginia Beach, Virgina, Paul Rueben Smith of Greenfield and Gerald Eric Smith of Highland; his many nieces and nephews, April, Savannah (Travis) and Chase Yates, Courtney, Hailey and Nathan Murray, Chad (Heather) Smith and Teddy and Ella, Jagger Smith, Drake Ecton, Jake Smith, Anna and Tommy Thompson, and Ronnie and Chris Houseman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul "Jake" Smith; and one brother, Robert Lee Smith.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at the residence in New Holland on Friday, June 12 beginning at 5 p.m.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

