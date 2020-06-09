Jeffery Michael "Buck" Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffery Michael "Buck" Smith, 56, of New Holland, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Friday, June 28, 1963 in Greenfield, the son of Paul L. "Jake" and Joyce Penn Smith.

Buck is survived by his mother, Joyce (Richard) Morris of Bainbridge; two children, Aaron Michael Smith of Dayton and Alexues Michelle "Lexi" Smith, at home and he considered her his "bestest girl;" two grandchildren, Bella Smith and Maverick Smith; two sisters, Cheryl Kay (John) Saxour and Kelly Smith, both of New Holland; three brothers, Charles Lowell "Bud" Smith of Virginia Beach, Virgina, Paul Rueben Smith of Greenfield and Gerald Eric Smith of Highland; his many nieces and nephews, April, Savannah (Travis) and Chase Yates, Courtney, Hailey and Nathan Murray, Chad (Heather) Smith and Teddy and Ella, Jagger Smith, Drake Ecton, Jake Smith, Anna and Tommy Thompson, and Ronnie and Chris Houseman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul "Jake" Smith; and one brother, Robert Lee Smith.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at the residence in New Holland on Friday, June 12 beginning at 5 p.m.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Buck on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 381-3066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved