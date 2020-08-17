Jeffery Ronald McCarty, 63, of New Vienna, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1957 in Washington C.H., the son of Emery Robert and Helen Louise (Puckett) McCarty.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Fairfield High School. He retired in 2015 from Diversified Industrial Services of Leesburg.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer Lynn McCarty of Mt. Sterling, Jackie (Kacy) Yankie of Greenfield and Joanna Lee Newman of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Emily Wright, Shawnee (Josh) Corbin, William and Hannah Moore, Kaelin McCarty, Heather Newman and Emery Woods; three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Ezra and Jason Corbin; two brothers, William McCarty of Hillsboro and Robert (Donna) McCarty of Hillsboro; and his dog, Jack Bad.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Julia (Cullom) McCarty; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.