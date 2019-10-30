Jeffery Trisdale, 41, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Jeffery was born Dec. 20, 1977 in Cincinnati, the son of William Jeff and Anita (Crabtree) Trisdale.

His mother, Anita Trisdale, preceded him in death.

Jeffery is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" (Morgan) Trisdale; sons, Jeffery Ervin Ray Trisdale of Hillsboro, Tyler Trisdale of Hillsboro and Charles Trisdale of Hillsboro; brother, Jacky Trisdale of Hillsboro; sisters, Crystal Newsome of Peebles and Jeska Shaffer of Belfast; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Carla Morgan of Plano Texas; and uncles, aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Carmel Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday, Nov. 4 at the funeral home.

