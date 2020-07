Jeffrey John Pfeffer, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born Jan. 25, 1956 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Ignatius Richard and Catherine Honora (Maher) Pfeffer.

The Thompson Funeral Home In Hillsboro would appreciate any known family to contact it at 937-393-2373.