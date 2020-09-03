Jeffrey Lee King, 62, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born Dec. 13, 1957, in Zanesville, the son of Donald Lee and Sandra Sue (Starkey) King.

Jeffrey was a 1976 graduate of Galion Senior High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of Eagle Manufacturing in Florence, Ky. where he served as a machinist and was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Hanks) King; two sons, Brian King and Brandon King; one daughter, Brittany King; mother, Sandra Ledbetter; one brother, Barry (Brandy) Ledbetter; one sister, Janice (Scott) Pierpoint; and two nephews.

Cremation will take place and there will not be a service observed.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.