Jennie Lynn Stultz, 73, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Jennie was born Jan. 11, 1947 in Hillsboro to the late James Clements and Genevieve (Caplinger) Hilton of Hillsboro.

Besides her father, Jennie was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Bradley Meredith.

Jennie worked several years at Crestwood Nursing Center and Speedway on West Main Street in Hillsboro.

On April 1, 1966, Jennie was united in marriage to Hugh B. Stultz, who survives.

They were blessed with three sons, Hugh W. (Susan) Stultz, James B. Stultz and Kevin A. (Shannon Carter) Stultz, all of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren, Amber Stultz, Emily (Richard) Meredith, Kyleigh (Dustin Nelson) Stultz, Laura Stultz, Krista Stultz, Ashton Stultz, Chase Stultz, Brandon Nicely, Tyler Nicely, Wyatt Burba, Heather Burba and Riley Paul Burba; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Fields, Dustin Nelson and Mariana Nelson; two brothers, Richard Clements and James Clements of Hillsboro; one sister, Mary Francis Clements of Hillsboro; special friends, Vickie Coomer and Cathy McKee of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Marshall Community Center where a gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The family requests donations to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

