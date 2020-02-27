Jerry Wayne Berry Sr., 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born July 12, 1951 in Greenfield, the son of the late Roger and Martha (Moore) Berry.

Jerry was a farmer all his life. He milked cows for 29 years and drove a milk truck for several years. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and antiques. He attended the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jane Berry, whom he married on July 2, 1994; six children, Jerry (Cindy) Berry Jr. of Greenfield, Lisa (Rodney) Helterbrand of Hillsboro, Nate (Kate) Berry of Hillsboro, Larry (Lisa) Shepherd Jr. of Hillsboro, Sugar (Mike) Zurface of Bainbridge and Shawn (Miranda) Shepherd of Hillsboro; 17 grandchildren, Blake (Amy) Thackston, Caleb Berry, Chase Berry, Seth (Amber) Berry, Bethany (Chad) Hart, Brett (Chelsea) Helterbrand, Cailey Helterbrand, Lane Berry, Cody (Ashton) Shepherd, Logan (Halley) Shepherd, Morgan (Taylor) Shepherd, Kylea Shepherd, Brianna (Chad) Reid, Zachary Scarberry, Harlee Shepherd, Marley Shepherd and little Shawn Shepherd; 12 great-grandchildren, Zoey, Gemma, Maverick, Avery, Paisliegh, Kynleigh, Kaiden, Kinley, Ryker, Lincoln, Kason and Kaiden; one brother, Lynn Berry of Xenia; two sisters, Debbie (Jonathan) Clifton of Lexington, Ky. and Ann (Dale) Carter of Delta, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Reid and Sue Berry; and a sister-in-law, Anita Berry.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday March 2 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday March 3 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services on Tuesday, March 3 in the Hamer Township Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.