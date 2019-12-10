Jesse B. Gibbens, 51, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 14, 1968 in Dover, Ohio, the son of Daniel Leroy Gibbens and Diana Kay Burdette Gibbens.

Jesse was an United States Air Force veteran, serving during Desert Storm. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and listening to and playing music. He was also and R.C. Aircraft enthusiast.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle Gibbens, whom he married on July 30, 2005; six children, Amanda (Jeff) Jaggers, Luke (Pam) Jaggers, Anthony Gibbens, Stevie (Nick) Samsal, Sonya (Josh) Jaggers and Allison (Matt) Gibbens; 14 grandchildren; parents, Diana and Daniel L. Gibbens; two brothers, David (Brittany) Gibbens and Lance D. (Casey) Gibbens; and several nieces and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth D. Gibbens, Laurell L. Burdette and Laura Annis Burdette.

Memorial services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Derek Russell officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

