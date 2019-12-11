Jessica "Jessie" I. Siders, 66, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Jessie was born Feb. 10, 1953 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Virginia L. (Rhoads) Gillespie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her brothers, Gerald and Larry Newman.

She was a member of the Richland United Methodist Church, New Vienna Eastern Star Chapter 327, Den mother for Cub Scout Troop 797, Beta Sigma Master Sorority and .

Jessie is survived by the father of her children, Kenneth E. Siders; sons, Joe (Christie) Siders of Wilmington and Chris Siders of New Vienna; daughters, Susan (Rodney) Hall of New Vienna and Bonnie (Jamie) Harper of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ryan (Cassi) Hall, Ashley Doyle, Rachael (Ethan) Branham, and Jaya, Owen and Madalyn Siders; brothers, Jim Gillespie of Sugartree Ridge, Loren (Teresa) Gillespie of Mowrystown and Russell (Ludy) Newman of Hillsboro; and sister, Ruth Morgan of Belfast.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Thompson Funeral Home. The New Vienna Eastern Star 327 service will start at 8 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Richland United Methodist Church.

