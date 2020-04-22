Jill Rayjean Whitley, 58, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, April 19, 2020.

Jill was born Nov. 14, 1961 in Anderson, Ind., the daughter of the late Clyde Brigner and Betty (Cooper) Napier.

She was a mental health technician at UC Clermont and also a home health caregiver.

She is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Heath) Hoover of Beaver and Andrea Whitley of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Austin Creech, Trace (Leah) Creech, Bryce Hoover and Audrianna Hoover; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Blakely Creech; four brothers, Darwin (Betty) Brigner of Lucasville, Stephen Brigner of Piketon, Nick (Janet) Brigner of Latham and Michael Brigner of Beaver; and one sister, Jayne Bailey of Wheelersburg; her significant other, Doug Grabowski; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In keeping with her wishes, Jill will be cremated and there will be no public viewing or service.

"We are forever changed but blessed to have had her in our lives. She meant so much and touched the hearts of so many. Not only was she a protector of our family, but also protected and cared for countless other families through the years as well."

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.