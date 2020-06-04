Jo Ann Smith
Jo Ann Smith, 83, of Leesburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home.

She was born on July 11, 1936, in Highland County, the daughter of Ray and Louise (Carl) Smith.

Jo Ann was a 1954 graduate of Fairfield High School. She was retired from Wilknet Hosiery in Leesburg.

She is survived by one son, Gayle Andrew "Dog" (Diana L.) Smith of Leesburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn "Smitty" Smith, on Oct. 19, 2019; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
