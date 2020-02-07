Joan Elaine Anna Maria Alberta Ferneding Moore, 87, of Greenfield, departed this life and entered into the rest of her beloved Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 after an extended illness.

Her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Prudhomme Moore, and her children were at her bedside.

Joan was born July 24, 1932, the eldest child and daughter of George Lawrence and Florence Wilhelmina (Fisher) Ferneding of Dent, Ohio.

A 1950 graduate of Western Hills High School, Joan met her husband in Washington, D.C. where he was in the U.S. Navy and she worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Married in 1954, the Moores settled in Cheviot, Ohio on the birth of their eldest child. Upon retirement, the Moores moved to Greenfield. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Joan was active in a number of social organizations, including United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Greenfield Historical Society.

Joan is survived by her husband, Joseph Prudhomme Moore, whom she married on Sept. 11, 1954; and her three children, Michelle Renee Moore Klein (Mrs. Timothy) of Fairfax, Va., Joseph Charles Moore of Greenfield and Michael Jerome Moore of Elkridge, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Lieutenant Alexander Klein, Stephen Klein, Abigail Klein, Jonathan Klein, Daniel Klein, Jessica Felix, Joshua Moore, Jaylon Moore, Jason Moore and Jolee Moore; two great-grandchildren, C.J. Felix and Connor Felix; and one sister, Rosalie (Ferneding) Rice (Mrs. James) of Harrison, Ohio.

Joan was preceded in death by four brothers, John "Jack" Ferneding, James Ferneding, Lawrence Ferneding and Richard Ferneding; and both parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield with Father Mike Paraniuk officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Greenfield Senior Citizens Center.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.