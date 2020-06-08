JoAnn Hertenstein, 89, of Loveland, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Cincinnati.

She spent her final days at Venetian Gardens in Loveland. She relocated to Loveland with her nephew's family, but for the many years prior she was an independent resident at her home in Lynchburg.

She was born March 5, 1931 in Franklin County to her parents, Edward and Mary G. Hosler.

She married Stanley A. Hertenstein on April 6, 1963, after his stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She graduated from West High School, and later started her own businesses including an H & R Block office in 1967, Hertenstein Services, and operated a BMV office, all located in Lynchburg. Over the years she was active in her community. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Wilmington, a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the National Federation Independent Business.

She is survived by her siblings, Carl Hosler of St. Paul, Minn., Elaine Rahm of Midland, Mich., Geraldine Quincel of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Madalyn Carol Keefer of Plain City. Also, her brother-in-law, Jack Hertenstein. She left to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Her niece and nephew who were her caregivers were Pam (Hertenstein) Scott of Lynchburg and Jeff and Amy Keefer of Loveland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A. Hertenstein; and her sisters, Frances Shaw of Anoka, Minn. and Beverly Jean Taylor of Plain City; and her brother, Paul Joseph Hosler. Also, several sisters and brothers-in-law, David and Flossie Hertenstein, Myrnie Hertenstein, Creta Smith, Eleanor Townsley and Dana Hertenstein.

Visitation will be held at Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 12. A graveside service will take place at noon in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery on Friday, June 12, where she will be buried next to her husband, Stan.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

Memories or condolences can be shared with the families by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.