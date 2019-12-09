Joann McClure, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Clermont County on Feb. 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Henry and Hazel (Kirskaddon) Stahl.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her two husbands, Calvert Walker on Aug. 7, 2006; and James McClure on Nov. 22, 2018; one brother, Donald Stahl; and brother-in-law, Pat Finley.

Joann worked for Crop Production, loved to mow her yard, Longaberger baskets and spending time with her grandchildren.

Joann is survived by her son, Ronald Walker of Hillsboro; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Watters of Hillsboro; two stepdaughters, Denice (James) Fraysier of Leesburg and Jennifer McClure of Cincinnati; five granddaughters, Kayla, Leah, Kierzdyn, Shelby and Dakota; stepgrandson, Collin; four great-grandchildren, Kadynce, Corbyn, Adrianna and Lynleigh; brother, James (Wonnie) Stahl of Newtonsville; two sisters, Carolyn (Dennis) Stroud of Blanchester and Shirley Finley of Springboro; and sister-in-law, Terri Stahl of Newtonsville.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Community Care Hospice.

