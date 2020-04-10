Joanne Chamblin, 83, of Greenfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 from Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

She was born Friday, Jan. 8, 1937, in Highland County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Inez Lucas Hull.

She is survived by her husband, James Robert Chamblin, whom she married on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1984.

Along with her husband, Joanne is survived by her children, Alan (Sherry) Hudson, Jeff (Becky) Hudson and Mike Hudson, all of Greenfield, John Hudson of Washington C.H. and Kim (Randy) Houck of Leesburg; two stepsons, Jon (Carol) Chamblin of Bryan, Texas and Tyler (Zon) Chamblin of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashley (Trent) Miller, Grant (Myriah George) Hudson, Samantha (Devin) Pollard, Mallery (Travis) Davis, Kayla (David) McCord and Kale Houck; stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel Chamblin, Benjamin Chamblin, Reya Chamblin, Floyd (Melissa) Simmons, Michelle (Denver) Smith and Sandy (Aaron) Bourne; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; one sister, Helen Davis of Greenfield; and two sisters-in-law, Ivalene Hull, who was also a special friend, and Charlotte Chamblin of Greenfield.

Joanne was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Joe Hudson; four sisters, Doris Collins, Roma Evans, Mary Smith and Barbara Wilson; and three brothers, Robert Hull, John Hull and Billy Hull.

Joanne was a 1955 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She retired from Johnson Controls, Greenfield. She was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ, and a member of the church choir where you would always see her smile in the front row. Joanne was always an integral part of every Vacation Bible School and was active in the Women's Fellowship.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. Danny Dodds will officiate and burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery.

