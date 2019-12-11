Joanne Tolle, 68, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Greenfield Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born June 15, 1951 in Greenfield, the daughter of Bliss Glenn and Edna Faye (Howland) Paul.

She is survived by two sons, Marcus (Linda) Tolle of Greenfield and David Tolle of Greenfield; one daughter, Tina (Teddy Routt) Brunswick of Washington C.H.; three granddaughters, Christina, Kim and Brittany; one grandson, William; five great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Tolle, on July 14, 2019; one brother, Larry Paul; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating and cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.