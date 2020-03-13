Beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Joel Griggs, 19, residing in Ponca City, Okla., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was born Dec. 4, 2000, in Tallahassee, Fla. to Jeffrey and Colleen (Russell) Griggs.

Joel lived in Florida until August of 2006, at which time he moved to Wilmington, Ohio, with his mother, Colleen, and his older sister, Chloe. In April of 2008, Joel's nuclear family expanded when Colleen married Marcus Bolton, and Joel welcomed two new siblings, Jon and Emily Bolton, to his growing family. Joel grew up in Hillsboro, Ohio, very nearby Grandma Carole and Grandpa Bill Terrell. Joel attended Hillsboro High School, during which time he was proud to be a Life Scout, and he later graduated with the class of 2020.

A picture of Joel in the mind's eye of those who love him paints a vivid portrait of goodness. Standing a lanky 6'5" with shoe size 15, kind eyes, and a charming grin that often spread ear-to-ear — before erupting into a full-blown dimpled smile that radiated pure joy — Joel was a "gentle giant" well known for his arms-wide hugs, but best known for his infectious laugh.

A true teenager, Joel loved to hang out with his friends, telling jokes and playing video games. Although he was quite skilled with electronics, he was most at home in the outdoors. Joel's first love was fishing, so no surprise he was in his happy place when he had a fishing rod in his hand — and especially so when he was after Walter, the large-mouth bass swimming in Grandma and Grandpa's pond, who was the nemesis for Joel and his uncle. But Joel was happiest when everyone was together, keeping company with those he loved.

Those who loved Joel were happiest sharing life with him, too. There was his 10th birthday where Joel and his friends celebrated bodily noises and laughed themselves silly. There was playing "Mr. Invisible" each night before bed, golfing together, gaming together, and of course fishing together. There was the time, at long last, when Joel actually caught Walter – and then schooled his uncle who also landed the beast! There were wild jet ski rides and more fishing, but this time in the Bay. There was Joel's return to Ohio after a prolonged absence, rushing into Grandma's house with a wide grin and a wider hug, utterly thrilled with the reunion. There was "Joel's brave animal" stuffy collection shared with his cousin as she tried to be brave starting preschool. There was "Joel's Room" in our "castle house" and rides around the kitchen and dining room on the plasma car at Thanksgivings in South Bend — the gentle giant and his baby cousin who thought he was a real-life superhero. There were summers growing up and hanging out with the cousins at Grandma and Grandpa's place — when life felt simple and fun and there were no shortage of lightsaber wars and Grandpa's pyrotechnics, intense games of hide and seek, walking the creek, catching fireflies in Mason jars, fishing the pond from shore and paddleboat, running around the house causing a ruckus while Grandma feared everything breakable, and feeling like even the longest visit was never enough time together.

There was Joel's confirmation and the amazing grace that accompanied it. There was the California summer with long talks about things typically left unsaid, where Joel felt more like a brother than a cousin. There was a sea change in Joel's spiritual journey and a new look of joy in his eyes that was like watching a soul come alive in Christ.

Joel clearly inherited many gifts of the Spirit. He was easygoing, inquisitive, slow to anger, patient, kind and humble. He was silly and loved to make people laugh. He was gifted at putting people at ease, and he never had an unkind word about anyone. Joel seemingly effortlessly showed an unconditional love for everyone he knew, no matter who they were in his life. Very perceptive with a tender heart, Joel had an uncanny ability to sense how someone was feeling, and he could tell what someone was thinking, often before they said anything. He intuitively understood the essence of those whom he loved, and he soaked it in to himself. A compassionate and gentle soul, Joel allowed himself to be vulnerable, sharing things that captured wisdom far beyond his years. He was attentive, loyal, wont to share unabashed affection, and absolutely unafraid to tell us that he loved us.

Joel's unique gifts allowed him to have a connection with the spiritual world. He was a man of God and a man for God, and we pray that he peacefully made his way Home.

Joel is survived by his mother, Colleen (Marcus) Bolton of Wilmington, Ohio; his father, Jeffrey (Susan) Griggs of Tallahassee, Fla.; one sister, Chloe Griggs of South Bend, Ind.; stepbrother, Jonathan Bolton (Laura) of Regensburg, Germany; stepsister, Emily (Daniel) Bolton-Cummings of Mason, Ohio; stepbrother, Nic Perkins of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepsister, Abigail Perkins of Tallahassee, Fla.; grandfather, Daniel Russell of Panama City, Fla.; grandparents, Carole (Bill) Terrell of Hillsboro, Ohio; grandparents, Paul (Linda) Bolton of Charleston, S.C.; uncle, Jeff (Julie) Russell; aunt, Laura (Gina) Russell; uncle, Patrick (Heather) Russell; uncle, Brad (Angie) Terrell; aunt, Kim (Dennis) Best; uncle, Todd (Jennifer) Bolton; uncle, Nathan (Sharie) Bolton; aunt, Cherish Bolton; great-uncle, Tim (Debbie) Bolton; and cousins, Jared (Mary) Russell, Colin Russell, Aubrey Russell, Bella Russell, Faith Russell, Emma Russell, Amy Lopez, Nicki Lopez, and Penelope Eloise R. Russell.

Joel was preceded in death by his nana, Veronica "Jo" Hart Griggs of Ocala, Fla.; and his grandmother, Tamara "Tammy" Leigh Bolton of Suffolk, Va.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hillsboro, Ohio. All are welcome to attend the mass, followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall. Anyone unable to attend is invited to listen to the mass, which will be aired live on the church's radio station at WLRU. To access the live feed, visit St. Mary's Catholic Church and follow the instructions to access the radio.

Anyone wishing to send flowers for the funeral mass should contact the St. Mary's Catholic School office at 937-840-9932 to coordinate delivery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joel Griggs may be donated to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention .