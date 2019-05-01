A. John Gross, 68, of Hillsboro, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Christ Hospital.

He was born at Breathitt County, Ky. on Dec. 22, 1950, the son of John and Candus Gross.

He worked at Hillsboro Manufacturing, was a grill cook at Eat N Time and South Point, Randall Textron, and owner/operator of AJs Machining. He also served in the U.S. Navy and played on the U.S. Navy football team.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ollie James Gross and Harold Gross; four sisters, Thelma Jean Carter, Fannie (Bob) Bennington, Kathy de Leon and Michelle (Bill) Kuhn; parents-in-law, James and Velma Tuck; one brother-in-law, Jim Victor; and one sister-in-law, Katherine Victor.

A. John is survived by his wife, Velma Jean (Tuck) Gross, whom he married Feb. 7, 1971; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny "Jay" and Tonya Gross of Hillsboro; one daughter, Cindy Gross (Vance Kraner) of Hillsboro; grandchildren, RJ Gross, Courtney Gross, Jaycob Gross, Brooklyn (Booge) Gross, George Kraner and Lashell Ross; two brothers, Clifford (Marilyn) Gross of Seaman and Keith (Barb) Gross of Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Phil Tuck, Jack Victor and Ed Carter; sister-in-law, Mary Gross, all of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to s. Mail to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; or call 1-877-832-6997. Donations can also be made on their website, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

