John Carlton Shoemaker, 83, of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born Oct. 4, 1936 in Greenfield, the son of Kash and Cora (Smith) Shoemaker. John was a graduate of Buckskin High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield and retired from UPS after many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Charlene (Palmer) Shoemaker, whom he married on Oct. 12, 1957; three sons, John Shoemaker Jr. of Bainbridge, George Shoemaker of Bainbridge and Mark Shoemaker of Bainbridge; five daughters, Debra (Gary) Johnson of Bainbridge, Brenda (James) Ellis of Chillicothe, Dianna (Chris) Speakman of Greenfield, Tina (Darrell) Gullette of Leesburg and Pamela (Tim) Wightman of Luray, Va.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Sterling of Newark; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tonya Schlaegel; two brothers, Edward Shoemaker and George Shoemaker; and both parents. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor David Ellenberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek with military rites to be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.