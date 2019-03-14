John Cumberland Jr., 75, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at .

He was born Oct. 9, 1943 in Hillsboro, the son of the late John Ison and Delia (Watson) Cumberland.

He worked at Bells Foundry in Hillsboro and retired from Blanchester Foundry in Blanchester.

John was united in marriage to Winifred L. "Winnie" (Thomas) on Oct. 17, 1964 in Hillsboro, and she departed this earth on July 10, 2004.

He is survived by four sons, Tony (Julie) Cumberland of Hillsboro, Todd Cumberland of Hillsboro, Scott (Cheryl) Cumberland of Wilmington and Jonathan Cumberland of Hillsboro; one daughter, Tina Cumberland of Hillsboro; one sister, Doris Woods of Cincinnati; two brothers, James (Eleanor) Cumberland and Richard "Base" (Retha) Cumberland, both of Hillsboro; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren including special granddaughters, Kristen Cumberland and Tashea Ford, both of Fairfield, Ebony Foster of Hillsboro, Jasmine Fowler of Springfield and Chasity Dillon of Columbus; three special grandsons, Jordon Captain of Wilmington, Jarron Cumberland of Cincinnati and Deavin Cumberland of Hillsboro; as well as a special friend, Les Curtis of Hillsboro.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Tyrone "Decil" Cumberland; two sisters, Myrtle Rowe and Alice Kinney; and one brother, Edward Cumberland.

A visitation for John will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The Rev. Patty Burns will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

