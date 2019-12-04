John Daniel "Dan" McCray, 63, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Adams County.

He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Greenfield, the son of John Dean and Roberta (Pearce) McCray.

Dan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as the organist for many years beginning in high school to the present time. He was a 1974 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, a 1979 graduate of Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, a 1985 graduate of Xavier University obtaining his bachelor's degree in nursing, and attended the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and Health for graduate classes in nursing administration. He worked in pediatric and adult critical care nursing. His biggest thrill was working at the University Hospital Center for Emergency Care as staff, charge and assistant head nurse. Also, he developed the Sedation Program for MRI patients.

He is survived by his loving partner, Thomas Paul Schluep, whom he met in 2002; one son, Brendan Patrick McCray of Greenfield, and Brendan's fiancée, Franky Piland of Indianapolis; two sisters, Jane McCray of Columbus and Julianne (Peter Quance) McCray of Greenfield; one brother, Rob (Lynette) McCray of Greenfield; five nieces, Molly, Mackenzie, Lauren, Caitlin and KC; two nephews, Evan and Bert; several great-nieces and nephews; and former wife and mother of his son, Cindy Rose McCray of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by a cousin, Susan McGinnis; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Gilboa Cemetery near New Petersburg.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Greenfield or Deaf Service Center, Inc., 5830 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.