John David Coffey Sr., 57, of Bainbridge, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at home.

He was born Nov. 2, 1963, in Columbus, the son of Richard K. and Dorothy (Stough) Coffey.

John was a 1982 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1982-1986 and later served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was formerly an electrician and factory employee. He loved fishing and playing games with his children and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Janel (Grate) Coffey, whom he married on May 13, 1990; three sons, John Coffey Jr. (Christine Deyo) of Bainbridge, Joshua L. Coffey (Ciera Watson) of New Vienna and Jacob S. Coffey of Bainbridge; one stepdaughter, Brittany Ann-Lynn Grate of Greenfield; one daughter, Tiffany Coffey of London; four grandchildren, Peyton, Maddie, Amara and Julia; two brothers, Richard (Pam) Coffey Jr. of Hillsboro and Ken (Brigitte) Coffey of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with a Veterans Appreciation Service, then Pastor Danny Dodds will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield and cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.