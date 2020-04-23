John F. Rolfe, 74, of Bainbridge, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Born Nov. 07, 1945, he was the son of Stanley E. and Virginia Rose Morris Rolfe.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Kelley Rolfe, whom he married Aug. 2, 1969.

John was a graduate of Buckskin High School in 1963 and the Missouri Auction School. He served in Vietnam in the HHC, 1st Bn, 35th Inf. 3rd, Bgrade, 25th Inf. Division. While serving in the Army, he was a news reporter and photographer, having been published in the Stars and Stripes.

After returning home, he continued as a lifelong farmer and was the owner of the John F. Rolfe Real Estate and Auction Co. In addition, he was a current U.S. Postal Service rural carrier. Throughout his life he developed his craft as a storyteller and enjoyed a friendly political debate.

In addition to Barbara, he is survived by three children, John (Sara) Rolfe Jr. of Washington C.H., Kelley (Jay) Rolfe-VanHoose and Tom Rolfe of Bainbridge. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Bailey (Chad) Montgomery, Layne Chrisman, Grace Rolfe, Chase Rolfe, Jesse VanHoose, Jonathan Ledger Rolfe and Jonah Vantz Rolfe; great-granddaughters, Paisley Rose and Presley Jane; siblings, Stanley (Vicki, deceased) Rolfe Jr. and James (Shari) Rolfe, all of Greenfield, Bonnie (Stewart) Roll of Kent and Barbara (Fred) Walton of Stow; along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House Foundation or Cancer Research Institute.

A private graveside service will be Saturday, April 25 at the convenience of the family due to the Covid restrictions. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

For online condolences, go to littletonfuneralhome.com.