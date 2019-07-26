John George Hollen IX, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1948 in San Diego, Calif., the son of the late John George Hollen VIII and Margaret Louise (Woodson) Hollen.

John was a 1966 graduate from Hillsboro High School. He was an avid fisherman and a former member of the Cowan Lake Association Sportsman. John's love for children and passion for fishing enabled him to help teach children how to fish. He enjoyed collecting fishing poles and giving them to children during their lessons. John was a friend to many, and he didn't know a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Hollen, whom he married Nov. 19, 2005; four children, John George (Krystann) Hollen X, of Parkersburg, W.Va., Amy Louise (Mike Miller) Hollen of Hillsboro, Amanda Gail (Tim) Hall of Hillsboro and Yvonne Schade of Berlin, Germany; two stepsons, Steven (Maggie) Chaney of McPherson, Kan. and Adam Chaney of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, John Mathew Bell, Marissa Hollen, Megan Leatherwood, Macy Leatherwood, Madisyn Hollen and Abigail Hall; and five stepgrandchildren, Cody Chaney, Nathan Chaney, Harper Chaney, Kylee Chaney and Kynlee Chaney.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday July 29 at Carpenter's House of Prayer in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. following visitation Monday, July 29 at the Carpenter's House of Prayer. Pastor Kim Zornes will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

