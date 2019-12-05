John Kearson Clark Sr., 85, of South Salem, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born Feb. 10, 1934 in Goldsboro, N.C., the son of Jamison and Zelphie (Game) Clark.

John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before becoming one of the Jehovah's Witnesses. He previously retired from General Motors in Columbus after many years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Eva (Nicley) Clark, whom he married June 11, 1955; one son, John (Melody) Clark Jr. of Jackson; two daughters, Lenora (Steve) Wren of Gahanna and Sabrina (Ken) Price of Columbus; five grandchildren, Ian Clark, Shane (Quinn) Wren, Shena (Lucas) Araujo, Miquela Mongold and James Edward Mongold IV.; and two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gaynell "Jamie" Clark.

John will be cremated and a memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenfield with Brother Bryon Shade speaking.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

