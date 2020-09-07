1/
John Morris Jr.
John Morris Jr., 96, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

John was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Highland County, the son of the late John and Frances (Lewis) Morris Sr.

John served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a combat medic, serving under General Patton. After the war, John owned and operated Johnny's Bargin Center in Hillsboro and was a meat cutter at several local grocery stores. John loved to tinker.

He is survived by his wife, Rosetta (Stethem) Morris, who he married on Dec. 20, 1969.

John has three daughters, Karen (Buddy) Coffey of The Villages, Florida, Cheryl Waln of Greenfield and Janice (Bill) Kincaid of Maryville, Tennessee; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Franklin Morris, Fred Morris and Richard Morris; two sisters, Louise Davis and Marie Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Roads Cemetery, Rainsboro. Military rites will be conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests memorials to the Salvation Army.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
