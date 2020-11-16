Surrounded by family, John O. Crouse, retired judge, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late John E. Crouse and Ruth (Smith) Crouse.

He married Madeleine (Pence) Crouse on Dec. 22, 1958, in Hillsboro.

John graduated from Bexley High School in Columbus. He received his B.S. from The Ohio State University and his J.D. from the University of Cincinnati School of Law.

John had a long and diverse law career. He was appointed as Hillsboro City Solicitor from 1963-1965. He was elected Prosecuting Attorney from 1965-1976, at which time he represented Highland County in arguments before the United States Supreme Court. He was elected Municipal Court Judge from 1988-1994 and Probate-Juvenile Court Judge from 1994-1997. In 1997, Judge Crouse was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to serve as a visiting judge in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court for nearly two decades.

For 30 years, the Crouses lived on a farm in Highland County. During that time, raising cattle was a major part of John's life. He was an avid outdoorsman, skilled marksman and fly-fisherman. He was an accomplished musician and artist. He also had a passion for golf and tennis. The friendships formed through these interests were precious to him. During his cancer battle, John never lost his keen sense of humor or his kindness to those around him.

He is survived by his wife, Madeleine; his sons, John P. (Isabel) Crouse and David O. (Michele) Crouse; and daughters, Elizabeth (Brian) Smith and Sarah Hoffer. He was the grandfather of Benjamin Crouse, Autumn Abila, Bonnie and Jonathon Blasewitz, Ethan and John "Jack" Crouse, Owen, Elena and Evelyn Smith, and Madeleine, Noah and Ava Hoffer; and great-grandfather of Jayce and Brady Abila. John is survived by two sisters, Leslie (Bill) McLean of Virginia and Carolyn (Robert) Willard of California; and his nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the UC Barrett Cancer Center, ProMedica/Heartland Hospice Care, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and to all of our dear friends.

Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family. At a future date, a memorial service will be held for family and friends.