John Robert "Bob" Hamilton, 72, of Lebanon, Tenn., born Jan. 10, 1947 in Belfast, Ohio and passed from this life Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

No services are scheduled.

Bob was the son of the late Robert Howard and Mildred Marie (Markins) Hamilton.

A 1965 graduate of Belfast High School, he received his undergrad degree from Miami University. He obtained a master's degree from the University of Maine, and a juris doctor degree from the Nashville School of Law. Bob began practicing law in Nashville then later opened a practice in Lebanon, Tenn., continuing until his retirement in May 2018.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are a son, Devon Hamilton; sister, Kay Hamilton Burns; and stepdaughter, Vicki Christopherson Barber.

Survivors include his wife, Claralee "Cary" Wohlfert Hamilton of Lebanon, Tenn.; sister, Lynne (Galen) Neal of Hillsboro; stepsons, Michael (Harold Scott) Christopherson of Lebanon, Tenn. and Rick (Diane) Christopherson of Sautee Ga.; stepgranddaughters, Brittany Barber and Cara Christopherson; brother-in-law, Richard Burns of Mowrystown; and nephews, Joe (Mary) Mary Burns of Newport Ky. and Travis Burns.