John Robert Stroud, 82, Greenfield, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at home.

He was born November 8, 1937 in Highland County, the son of John S. and Lillian M. (Harris) Stroud.

John was a 1955 graduate of Buckskin High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 2000 from Dupont Paper Mill in Columbus after 40 years of employment as a mill worker.

He is survived by six daughters, Ramona (Mitch) Stanley of Greenfield, Amy (Nelson) Looney of Washington C.H., Sheila (David) Dietz of Sherrodsville, Kelly (David) Stambaugh of Groveport, Rhonda Stroud of Columbus, and Faith Stroud of Greenfield; one son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Stroud of Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Ely of Maineville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Stroud on October 9, 2014; one grandson, Bryan Tarry; one granddaughter, Kayleigh Stambaugh; one sister, Mary Lou Graham and both parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 26 at St. Colman Catholic Church in Washington C.H. with Father Tim Lynch officiating.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required upon entry into the church. Burial will follow in the White Oak Grove Cemetery, near Buena Vista with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.