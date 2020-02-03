John W. "Jack" Carraher Sr., 90, of Sardinia, Ohio and Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home in Beverly Hills, Fla.

He was born Oct. 14, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Vincent Francis and Mary Catherine McCormick Carraher.

On Jan. 2, 1948, he married Ada "Boots" Upton and she passed away on Jan. 21, 2009.

Jack worked as a value engineer for General Electric for over 40 years and was a longtime farmer in the Mowrystown community.

Surviving are his children, John W. (Gail) Carraher of Sardinia, Nancy (John) Clements of Batavia, Robert (JoAnna) Carraher of St. Martin, Charles B. (Carol) Carraher of Hillsboro, Mary C. (John) Stricker of Batavia and Doug (Kristy) Carraher of Sardinia. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, John, Jodi, Seane, Shaelyn, Adam, Kelly, Kristi, Mike, Jeff, Jason, Katie, Sicily, Clara and Hayes; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and a brother-in-law, Albert Miller.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Dallas S. Carraher; a great-granddaughter, Hadley Clements; two brothers, Francis (Agnes Mary) Carraher and Tom Carraher; and two sisters Mary Jo Miller and Betty Jane (Verle R. "Duke") Kitsmiller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 212 S. High St., Hillsboro, Monday, Feb. 10 at noon with the Rev. Mike Paraniuk officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St.. Hillsboro, Sunday, Feb. 9 from 4-6 pm.

If desired, contributions in Mr. Carraher's memory may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 212 S. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

